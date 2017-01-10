Little Big Town Perform National Anthem Before College Football Championship Game

January 10, 2017 7:09 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Alabama, Clemson, Little Big Town

Just before Clemson pulled off the ultimate comeback win at the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Little Big Town took the field.

The foursome helped kick off college football’s biggest night by delivering the “Star-Spangled Banner”.

Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet seemed to favor Alabama as they sported the team’s rich shade of red.

Sadly for them and for Bama fans, with one second left on the clock Monday night, Clemson receiver Hunter Renfrow caught a two-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Deshaun Watson to give the #2-ranked Tigers a stunning 35-31 victory over #1 ranked Alabama.

It was the first time since 1905 that Clemson defeated Alabama, a span that covered 13 consecutive losses to the Crimson tide.

