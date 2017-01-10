Kelsea Ballerini May Not Be An Olympic Gymnast

January 10, 2017 7:57 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini has been spending a lot of time off in Australia with her fiance. We’ve been having fun following along on social media. Then Kelsea posted this hilarious video! She tries to do a cartwheel, and it doesn’t quite turn out the way she thought it would. It only makes us love her more!

When you think you stuck the landing, but life has other plans for you.

A video posted by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

