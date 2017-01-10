Keith Urban & Brett Eldredge Get REALLY Close on Stage

January 10, 2017 8:04 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, Keith Urban

While Keith Urban was on the road with his “Ripcord World Tour”, Brett Eldredge joined him on stage to sing “Somebody Like You”. These two together are actually really hilarious! In the video Keith and Brett get up close with each other AND REALLY close with the camera! They look like they are having the time of their lives! Thank goodness for the selfie option on our cameras and that Brett pressed record!

Miss this fella! One of the best people I know! @keithurban

A video posted by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

