Keith Urban & Brett Eldredge Get REALLY Close on Stage

While Keith Urban was on the road with his “Ripcord World Tour”, Brett Eldredge joined him on stage to sing “Somebody Like You”. These two together are actually really hilarious! In the video Keith and Brett get up close with each other AND REALLY close with the camera! They look like they are having the time of their lives! Thank goodness for the selfie option on our cameras and that Brett pressed record!
Keith Urban & Brett Eldredge Get REALLY Close on StageJanuary 10, 2017 8:04 AM
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08:Singer/songwriter Brett Eldredge and singer/songwriter Keith Urban attend the 2016 CMT Music awards at the Bridgestone Arena on June 8, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)