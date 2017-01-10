Gary LeVox Going Solo For Presidential Inauguration Performance

Looks like Rascall Flatts’ singer Gary LeVox is going solo.

At least for one night.

The singer will join Big & Rich as well as Cowboy Rich as performers at the presidential inauguration festivities on January 20.

Though his bandmates won’t join him, LeVox plans to bring along songwriters Neil Thrasher and Wendell Mobley to perform at the Veterans Inaugural Ball.

The event focuses mostly on veterans and honors Medal of Honor recipients according to Wide Open Country.

Randy Rogers will also play an acoustic set at the Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball on Jan. 19.