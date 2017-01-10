Gary LeVox Going Solo For Presidential Inauguration Performance

January 10, 2017 6:56 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Big & Rich, Gary LeVox, Inaugural events, president, Rascall Flatts

Looks like Rascall Flatts’ singer Gary LeVox is going solo.

At least for one night.

The singer will join Big & Rich as well as Cowboy Rich as performers at the presidential inauguration festivities on January 20.

Though his bandmates won’t join him, LeVox plans to bring along songwriters Neil Thrasher and Wendell Mobley to perform at the Veterans Inaugural Ball.

The event focuses mostly on veterans and honors Medal of Honor recipients according to Wide Open Country.

Randy Rogers will also play an acoustic set at the Black Tie & Boots Presidential Inaugural Ball on Jan. 19.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live