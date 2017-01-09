WATCH: Dad’s Cover Of Chris Stapleton’s ‘Tennessee Whiskey’ Goes Viral

January 9, 2017 7:24 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: chris stapleton, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Simple Man, Tennesee Whiskey

A Texas based singer and dad recently became a YouTube sensation with his amazing cover of Chris Stapleton‘s hit song “Tennessee Whiskey.”

Kris Jones’ cover of “Tennessee Whiskey” has already racked up over three million views.

It’s caught the eye of Ellen Nation, and dozens if not hundreds of media outlets according to Taste Of Country.

Multiple users even asked for his contact info to pass on to potential investors and talent scouts.

“Thank you guys fro all of the comments and prayers and likes and shares,” Jones says in the most recent video, after sharing that he’d pulled his van over to a church parking lot for this cover song.

“I’m completely amazed, baffled, knocked off my feet that this thing has done what it’s done.”

Jones thanked his wife, who urged him to record another cover for YouTube.

Four days after releasing a cover of “Tennessee Whiskey”, Jones shared another cover with his millions of new fans. This time he takes on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Simple Man.”

Listen Live