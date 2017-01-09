Snow Day in Nashville & Country Stars Share Their Pics

Getting snow in Nashville is pretty rare. It’s about like when we get snow in the low lands here in the Seattle- Tacoma metro. The store shelves are devoid of break, milk, and water, everyone freaks out, and NO ONE knows how to drive in it.

Some of favorite country stars decided to enjoy the snow day inside where it’s nice and warm while others bundled up, made snow men, and enjoyed the wintery wonder land outside!

Amazing day in Nashville pic.twitter.com/g4039MUDHG — Thomas Rhett (@ThomasRhett) January 6, 2017