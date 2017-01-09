Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 9th

1.

“La La Land” was the big winner at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards. The Ryan Gosling-Emma Stone musical racked up seven wins-winning in every single category nominated-including Best Musical or Comedy. “Moonlight” captured the Globe for Best Drama. On the TV side, Netflix’s “The Crown” took home Best Drama, while FX’s “Atlanta” won Best Musical or Comedy. AMC’s “The Night Manager” won three Golden Globes, with Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman all securing victories in their respective categories on the miniseries or TV film front. Meryl Street received the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Meryl Streep delivered a powerful anti-Trump speech while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday night. Streep took the stage and explained, “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners. If you kick ’em all out, you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts, which are not the arts.” Without mentioning him by name, Streep went on to call Trump’s “performance” while running for president the most stunning she saw this year, adding, “Not because it was good. There was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh and show their teeth.” (Read more from US Weekly)

Jimmy Fallon opened the 74th Golden Globe Awards on Sunday Night by stumbling his way through his monologue thanks to an unexpected teleprompter glitch. The awkward moment occurred after a pre-taped, La La Land-inspired musical segment that featured appearances by Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey and Justin Timberlake, when Fallon took the stage and the prompter failed. “I can think of something,” he joked. “Cut to Justin Timberlake please.” Fallon proceeded by taking a swipe at President-elect Donald Trump, comparing him to evil man-child King Joffrey from Game of Thrones. “A lot of people have wondered what it would have been like if King Joffrey lived,” he said. “Well, in 12 days we’re gonna find out.” Ouch. (Read more from Yahoo)

2.

Carrie Fisher was funny to the very end. On Friday, the Star Wars actress–who waged a public battle with mental illness throughout her life–was laid to rest in L.A. in an urn that looked like a giant Prozac pill. News of the hilarious vessel was first reported on Twitter by (who else?) Cher. “I can’t be positive, but I think Carrie Fisher had an urn made that looks like a Prozac pill which is goddamn genius of her,” Cher tweeted. She later posted a pic of Carrie’s brother Todd carrying the urn with the caption, “Oh, she totally did.” Todd later told BBC News, “She loved [the Prozac container] and it was in her house. Billie [Lourd, Carrie’s daughter] and I felt it was where she would want to be.” (Read more from Rolling Stone)

Carrie Fisher’s urn is shaped like a Prozac pill because even in death she’s more iconic than us all https://t.co/bIOY4HgXsL pic.twitter.com/8u66sWmmCy — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 6, 2017

3.

Keurig, known as a maker of single-cup coffee machines, is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch InBev (which makes Budweiser, Stella Artois and other beers) to build an at-home booze maker. The companies said that they hope to create a product that will create beer, cocktails and spirits. Such a machine would be the first of its kind to deliver the convenience of one-cup dispensers, such as Keurig and Nespresso’s coffee machines, but for alcoholic beverages. It also marks the first collaboration by the two groups. Keurig tried to grow beyond coffee makers before, but its at-home soda makers sold poorly and were discontinued in June after less than a year on the market. (Read more from CNN)

4.

The doll released for Emma Watson’s turn as Belle in the forthcoming live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast is turning heads for looking suspiciously like Justin Bieber. Flickr user William Herrington, who first posted a photo of the doll, went as far as describing the doll as “atrocious.” “Her face was shiny and covered in freckles (that looked more like a skin disease),” he told BuzzFeed News. ”