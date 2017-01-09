Sam Hunt & Taylor Swift Will Kick Off Super Bowl Sunday

Our Seahawks played one heckuva game Saturday beating the Lions and now head to Atlanta to play the Falcons. We know you can do it Seahawks! Let’s head back to the Super Bowl, and when we do we’ll get to see some of our favorite country artists kicking things off!

Sam Hunt and Taylor Swift are headed to Houston, Texas for the Super Bowl. They will perform on the Nomadic Stage, a traveling night club, built specifically for Super Bowl parties. It’s a pop-up night club that Bruno Mars and The Chainsmokers will perform on before the Super Bowl kicks off!

From The Boot:

Tickets for Hunt’s Club Nomadic performance are on sale now. They range in price from $75 to $100 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

This isn’t the first year that Hunt is playing a show as part of Super Bowl festivities: In 2016, he co-headlined the NFL’s official pre-game party at Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco, Calif., before the Denver Broncos took on the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.