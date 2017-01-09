Reba McEntire Talks About Upcoming TV Drama

Reba McEntire is coming back to TV, and we are more than ready for her return!

In a recent interview with Taste of Country, Reba revealed a few new details on her upcoming one-hour ABC drama.

Here is what we already knew from the show’s announcement back in October:

McEntire will star in a new show created by Marc Cherry, the creator of ‘Desperate Housewives’.

The drama is described as a ‘Southern Gothic’ soap opera that is set in motion after a suspected act of terrorism happens at a Fourth of July parade in a small Kentucky town.

Here is what Reba revealed:

“We haven’t started [filming] yet,” she admits. “We’re still waiting for the formal go-ahead from ABC. They announced it, which I was shocked about and thrilled to death about.”

Reba says she will play a sheriff in a small town, but other than that she doesn’t know where the production will be set or filmed, although she’s hoping it will be shot in Tennessee.

“If they give us the go-ahead we’ll start shooting the pilot probably in March and wait for the upfronts to see if we get picked up,” she says of the TV upfronts, which announce to the industry when certain shows will air on each network.

“Hopefully we’ll be shooting in the fall or January of next year. Before we start doing preliminary planning we need to get the go-ahead.”