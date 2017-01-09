Keep Losing Weight in 2017 with Thai Nam Sod

Don’t let the name scare you! This is simply a meat salad with tons of veggies and a crisp, bright lime dressing, fresh herbs, and peanuts.

The first time I tried Nam Sod I was living in Birmingham, Alabama and a friend of mine took me to her favorite local Thai restaurant. I’m not one to order heavy dishes when I’m eating out. So I’m always looking for a nice hearty salad or something with low carbs, and that’s when I discovered Nam Sod. It’s similar to Larb, but it is typically made with ground pork. I have made the dish even leaner by using ground turkey.

Nam Sod is also traditionally served with cabbage leaves, so you can roll up the meat like a taco. But this time I decided to shred the cabbage and make it into a true salad.

Nam Sod – Thai Meat Salad

1 lb. ground turkey (or go traditional and use ground pork)

1/2 sliced red onion

1 cup shredded carrots

1 jalapeno sliced

1 red bell pepper sliced

2 inches fresh ginger sliced into sticks

4 garlic cloves

1 cup fresh cilantro

1 cup chopped celery (this is not typical, but I had it in the fridge)

1/2 cup peanuts

3 tbsp. canola oil

Dressing:

3 limes

3 tbsp. fish sauce (don’t be scared of this ingredient…just use it! It’s so yummy!)

2 tbsp. rice wine vinegar

1 tsp. sesame oil

2 tbsp. sambol oleleck (optional…we like it HOT!)

1. On medium high heat in a wok brown the ground turkey in a little olive oil then remove from pan and set aside.

2. Turn the heat up to high, add a few tbsp. canola oil to the wok and start with the ginger and carrots. Make sure to constantly move them around the pan so they won’t burn or stick.

3. Add the celery, jalapeno, red bell pepper, garlic, and continue to stir around the pan for a minute or so.

4. At the end of the flash frying add the red onions. You don’t want them to sit in the pan too long and wilt.

5. Add the ground turkey back to the pan.

6. Mix the dressing together in a jar, then add to the wok. Heat through. Add the peanuts and fresh cilantro.

7. Serve over shredded cabbage. We like to serve some Thai hot sauce like sambol oleleck on the side!