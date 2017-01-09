Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, More to Play Houston Rodeo 2017

By Radio.com Staff
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has revealed their music lineup for 2017.
The event features country stars like Florida Georgia Line, Chris Stapleton, Sam Hunt and Zac Brown Band. It also showcases many of the biggest stars from the worlds of pop and rock including The Chainsmokers, Meghan Trainor, Fifth Harmony and Blink-182.
Tickets go on sale January 14th at 10am.
Check out the full lineup below.
March 7 — Aaron Watson
March 8 — Old Dominion
March 9 — Chris Stapleton
March 10 — Alicia Keys
March 11 — Alan Jackson
March 12 — The Chainsmokers
March 13 — Sam Hunt
March 14 — Meghan Trainor
March 15 — Thomas Rhett
March 16 — Luke Bryan
March 17 — Fifth Harmony
March 18 — Willie Nelson
March 19 — Banda El Recodo and Siggno
March 20 — Florida Georgia Line
March 21 — ZZ Top
March 22 — Chris Young
March 23 — Blink 182
March 24 — Dierks Bentley
March 25 — Brad Paisley
March 26 — Zac Brown Band
