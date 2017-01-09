Florida Georgia Line Tease Upcoming Video With Backstreet Boys

January 9, 2017 7:02 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Backstreet Boys, BSB, Dig Your Roots, FGL, Florida Georgia Line, God, Your Mama and Me

It’s just a matter of time before we get to see the collaboration between Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys.

Fans have been counting down to see the video after finding out the duo was collaborating with BSB on God, Your Mama and Me for FGL’s latest album, Dig Your Roots. (Have a listen to the song below!)

Since then, both groups have even made surprise appearances at one another’s concerts.

Now, FGL has shared a photo from the music video set with the caption, “FGL + BSB = Epic Video Shoot. “God, Your Mama and Me” going to the edit bay now. Can’t wait to share this with y’all. Hope y’all have a great weekend. ~ BK and T”

