Florida Georgia Line Tease Upcoming Video With Backstreet Boys

FGL + BSB = Epic Video Shoot. "God, Your Mama and Me" going to the edit bay now. Can't wait to share this with y'all. Hope y'all have a great weekend. ~ BK and T A photo posted by Florida Georgia Line (@flagaline) on Jan 6, 2017 at 10:28am PST

It’s just a matter of time before we get to see the collaboration between Florida Georgia Line and Backstreet Boys.

Fans have been counting down to see the video after finding out the duo was collaborating with BSB on ‘God, Your Mama and Me’ for FGL’s latest album, Dig Your Roots. (Have a listen to the song below!)

Since then, both groups have even made surprise appearances at one another’s concerts.

Now, FGL has shared a photo from the music video set with the caption, “FGL + BSB = Epic Video Shoot. “God, Your Mama and Me” going to the edit bay now. Can’t wait to share this with y’all. Hope y’all have a great weekend. ~ BK and T”