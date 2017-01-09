Carrie Underwood’s Knock Out Golden Globes Red Carpet Look!

Well hello @carrieunderwood! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4A3zIJo9xR
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 9, 2017
Carrie Underwood knows how to rock a red carpet, and the Golden Globes were no exception for the country beauty! Here she is in a soft pink dress that not many people could pull off, but with Carrie’s light hair and skin she looks like a Princess.
.@carrieunderwood looking chic as ever on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet! pic.twitter.com/hRED02k8j9
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
Carrie Underwood attended the Golden Globes to present an award, and she looked very comfortable standing next to one of the world’s most recognizable artists, Sting.
They're back to present Best Original Song – Motion Picture… It's @carrieunderwood and @OfficialSting! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/jSnAbs8BZ2
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017