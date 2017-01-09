Carrie Underwood’s Knock Out Golden Globes Red Carpet Look!

Carrie Underwood knows how to rock a red carpet, and the Golden Globes were no exception for the country beauty! Here she is in a soft pink dress that not many people could pull off, but with Carrie’s light hair and skin she looks like a Princess.

Carrie Underwood attended the Golden Globes to present an award, and she looked very comfortable standing next to one of the world’s most recognizable artists, Sting.