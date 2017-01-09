Brothers Osborne Regret Giving Away “Good at Tonight”

In a new interview with The Boot, Brothers Osborne admit they have a little bit of regret about letting one of their songs go to another artist.

“Good at Tonight” was written by John and TJ Osborne, and they were more than happy to give the song to David Nail, but a few months later the brothers realized the song’s true potential.

“We totally missed the boat on that one,” John Osborne explains.

“He’s like, ‘Are you sure? Do you guys not want it?’ We’re like, ‘No, no, no, man! It’s not a big deal at all. We’d love if you cut it. Please do it.’ He got us in there to sing, and it was a blast. We did some big gang vocals — sounded like a bunch of drunk buffoons on it.”

“And then, a couple months later, we saw him perform at Watershed, up in Washington State, and it was at that moment, we were like, ‘Damn! We should have cut that damn song. It’s so good!”

Osborne went on to say, “But he’s an incredible singer, and I think anyone will tell you, he’s one of the best around; he’s not afraid to take chances. So even though we missed the boat on our song, we couldn’t be more honored that he’s doing it.”

“Good at Tonight” appears on Nail’s latest album, Fighter.