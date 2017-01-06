WATCH: This Low-Budget Animal Adoption Ad Is “Purr-fect”

The Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter in Atlanta has produced the best kitty commercial ever.

Improvised and shot in under 30 minutes, the spot stars an Atlanta native who takes on the exaggerated salesmanship and swagger of a used car salesman while throwing out plenty of one-liners and dad-jokes.

“You like black cats? We’ve got the blackest cats you’ve ever seen. It’s like midnight inside a coffin over here!”

“All of our cats are self-cleaning and cleaning and cleaning and cleaning…” he adds as a cat licks itself.

He then plays with kittens on the other side of a glass door while telling viewers, “2016 models are compatible with windows.”

An adorable brown cat even gives him a high-five at the 1:45 mark.

There’s even a woman imitating an inflatable dancing noodle in the beginning.

Another favorite moment has to be the hilarious acoustic ode to everyone’s least favorite Sarah McLachlan song from the commercials that make you cry for days.

(Read more from Huffington Post)