Want A Free Coachella Ticket? Try Following These Creepy Demands

A Craigslist ad offering a free Coachella ticket “for the right person” has been deemed super creepy thanks to the long list of weird demands being made by the owner of the companion ticket.

Elite Daily reports that a 56-year-old man named Gordie, from West Covina, California, is looking for a companion to use his second V.I.P. ticket. However, he is asking that the companion “be female between the ages of 19 and 25” and “keep [her] hands and feet moisturized at all times.”

She also must tell him twice during the festival in a playful manner that “I am naughty.” Yikes.

The post has since been taken down but check out the full list of Gordon’s creepy demands: