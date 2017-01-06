This is How Darius Rucker Jams When He’s Not On Stage!

January 6, 2017 7:56 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Darius Rucker

#941Present Darius Rucker at the sold out Snoqualmie Casino show on February 13th! We set aside tickets for you! Text & Win YOURS every hour on the :15’s through 6:15 pm today!

So we’ve been keeping an eye on him. Turns out Darius Rucker has been posting “Song of the Day” for a while now. These are the ones Darius has been jamming to for the past week! Put on your dancing shoes!

Who could forget Robin Thicke and Pharrel’s “Blurred Lines”?

You can’t have a jam list without Bob Dylan!

Gotta have some Prince!

Ganster rap? Yup! I love it when you call me Big Poppa!

And finally Darius Rucker’s country roots are showing with Willie Nelson!

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live