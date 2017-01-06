This is How Darius Rucker Jams When He’s Not On Stage!

#941Present Darius Rucker at the sold out Snoqualmie Casino show on February 13th! We set aside tickets for you! Text & Win YOURS every hour on the :15’s through 6:15 pm today!

So we’ve been keeping an eye on him. Turns out Darius Rucker has been posting “Song of the Day” for a while now. These are the ones Darius has been jamming to for the past week! Put on your dancing shoes!

Who could forget Robin Thicke and Pharrel’s “Blurred Lines”?

You can’t have a jam list without Bob Dylan!

Song of the day….."Simple Twist Of Fate" by Bob Dylan pic.twitter.com/N4wlq7YflY — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 5, 2017

Gotta have some Prince!

Song of the day…."Baby I'm A Star" by Prince and the Revolution pic.twitter.com/L7eq7nvHtl — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 4, 2017

Ganster rap? Yup! I love it when you call me Big Poppa!

Song of the day.."Big Poppa" by The Notorious B.I.G. pic.twitter.com/dYwTQk6ZjA — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) January 2, 2017

And finally Darius Rucker’s country roots are showing with Willie Nelson!