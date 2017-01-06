Sheryl Crow Moving Away From Country on New Album

January 6, 2017 10:31 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: album, Be Myself, feels like home, Sheryl Crow, Tour, Vince Gill, willie nelson

Sheryl Crow tells Rolling Stone that her upcoming album Be Myself will represent a return to her ’90s pop roots after she went country on her LP, Feels Like Home three years ago.

“It was still a great experience and I learned a lot,” Crow says about Home.

“But I gotta say that the country market is commerce at its most fully realized. Right now, I want to have an experience that feels detached from anything in commerce…I really wanted to get back to how I got started on my second record and third record.”

Returning to her pop roots isn’t complete rejection of her short-lived country period.

Sheryl says, “I’m not shunning country music. I’m just not part of that format.”

Be Myself is scheduled to be released sometime in late March or early April.

Crow plans to promote Be Myself with a huge tour.

In the meantime, she’s also be working on an all-star record with Don Henley, Stevie Nicks, Willie Nelson, Vince Gill, Kris Kristofferson and many others.

