Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 6th

1.

The Seattle Seahawks invite the 12s to demonstrate their “Blue Friday” spirit ahead of the team’s NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Saturday, January 7 at 5:15 p.m. The team announced fan activities featuring Seahawks Legend Lawyer Milloy who will join members of the Sea Gals, Blue Thunder and Blitz on the Blue Friday Bus Tour. The group will travel via a Seahawks wrapped motor coach and participate in Blue Friday rallies with brief stops along the way to greet fans and distribute rally cards.

9 a.m.

Seahawks Legend Dave Krieg will raise 12 Flag on top of Space Needle

10:30 a.m.

Blue Friday Rally at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor (Brick Courtyard)

The event is open to all Seahawks fans with base access.

1:15 p.m.

Seahawks Blue Friday Rally at Bremerton Boardwalk

Join Mayor Patty Lent for a “pep” rally and ceremonial flag raising.

3 p.m.

Seahawks Blue Friday Rally aboard Chelan Ferry from Bremerton to Seattle

4 p.m.

Seahawks Blue Friday Rally at Colman Dock in downtown Seattle

2.

Fans of the later Carrie Fisher have started a Change.org petition asking Disney to officially crown Fisher’s Star Wars character Princess Leia as an official Disney Princess. “After the tragic lose of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated,” the petition reads. “This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions.” Cody Christensen, a father of five daughters who started the campaign, said Princess Leia would make a good addition to Disney’s character lineup, which includes Snow White, Cinderella, Tiana and Merida from Brave. More than 54,000 people have signed the petition as of this morning. Disney is yet to respond. (Read more from The Hollywood Reporter)

3.

Big & Rich and country rapper Cowboy Troy have been announced as performers for the Great America Alliance Inaugural Gala, which is set for January 19 in Washington, D.C. ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. “We’re thrilled to be performing in our nation’s capital during this historic moment in time,” John Rich said in a statement about the gig. “A presidential inauguration is a uniquely American event, so we are honored to be a part of it and hope to help make it a memorable event.” (Read more from Rolling Stone Country)

4.

Blake Shelton is getting into the bar business. He’s partnered with Ryman Hospitality for a new music/entertainment venue called Ole Red in downtown Nashville which expected to open in 2018. Ole Red will feature a two-story bar, a rooftop restaurant, along with a stage for live entertainment, a mezzanine that overlooks the stage and dance floor, retail space and private event space. A second Ole Red location is planned for Shelton’s hometown of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. (Read more from The Tennessean)