Eric Church Takes Back Seats From Scalpers

Eric Church isn’t going to let scalpers steal seats from the TRUE fans!

Just a couple of days after the holidays, Eric took to Facebook to let fans know he was taking back the seats in Brooklyn, Boston and Sioux Falls originally bought up by scalpers.

“We identified nearly a thousand tickets that were purchased by scalpers and were able to take the tickets back,” Eric wrote in a message to his fans on his Facebook page Dec. 28.

“We are putting some great seats back on sale Thursday at 10 am local time on the official ticketing sites for venues in Brooklyn, Boston, and Sioux Falls. Eric is not going to let scalpers beat out true fans!”

Eric has made it a huge focus to take a stand against scalpers.

“I do want to add a quick word about the scalpers,” Church says.

“I have never seen more relentless, nefarious and frankly disgusting efforts to defraud the fans and the general public. Six words for you thugs: You will not win. I will.”

The country superstar will hit the road beginning on Jan. 13, 2017 for a 60-city run during his Holdin’ My Own Tour.