Carrie Underwood Presenting TWO Awards at Golden Globes!

January 6, 2017 7:43 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: carrie Underwod, The Golden Globes

We always watch the Golden Globes to see what everyone is wearing. NOW we can watch to see what Carrie Underwood is wearing and what she looks like on one of the biggest stages in the world! Carrie Underwood will present an award at the upcoming Golden Globes. The show will be hosted by Jimmy Fallen. Set your DVR’s for Sunday, January 8th!

