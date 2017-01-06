Blake Shelton Opening Music Venue In Nashville

Blake Shelton is getting into the music business! (Okay, a different music business than the one he’s already in.)

The singer announced this week that he’s officially joining forces with the Ryman and opening a new music venue in Nashville and his home town of Tishomingo, Oklahoma called Ole Red.

“The secret’s out! We’re bringing Ole Red to Nashville and Tishomingo, OK!!” Shelton posted on Facebook.

The Nashville version will be on Lower Broadway and is slated to open in 2018. The Oklahoma venue will be open later this year.

The Nashville space is expected to feature 26,000 square feet in multiple levels and will feature a bar, restaurant, retail area, performance space, dance floor and private VIP booths for small groups according to The Tennessean.

The complex will also include a large, private event space and a 6,000-square-foot rooftop featuring an indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant with panoramic views of Nashville.

As for the Ole Red in Oklahoma, Shelton bought a dentist’s office in Tishomingo three years ago, and he also bought ex-wife Miranda Lambert‘s former Pink Pistol boutique after they divorced. He’ll be turning the two buildings on Main Street into one complex to house the new entertainment venue.

"It's one-of-a-kind, I mean, the building is special." @blakeshelton #OleRed #Nashville #Opry A photo posted by Ole Red (@olerednashville) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:20am PST