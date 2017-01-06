Big and Rich To Perform at Trump Inauguration

Big & Rich and country rapper Cowboy Troy have been announced as performers for the Great America Alliance Inaugural Gala, which is set for January 19 in Washington, D.C. ahead of president-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

“We’re thrilled to be performing in our nation’s capital during this historic moment in time,” Rich said in a statement. “A presidential inauguration is a uniquely American event, so we are honored to be a part of it and hope to help make it a memorable event.”

While it’s been rumored that Trump had trouble getting anyone to agree to perform at his inauguration, another country star had his name tied to the big day.

Garth brooks had told TMZ that it would be his duty as a US Citizen to perform if asked. Rumor was he was in talks to perform, but later, for unknown reasons, it was announced that he wouldn’t be performing.

