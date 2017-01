Next week New Country @ 94.1 has YOUR tickets to see Blake Shelton and RaeLynn! To be in to WIN, all you have to do is keep our text number (54994) handy and text us when you hear one of the special Blake keywords we’ll be giving away from 6:15am-6:15pm all next week, so you can be “Doin’ It To Country Songs” at the Tacoma Dome on February 25th!

