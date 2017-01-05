WATCH: Bailey Bryan Premieres ‘Own It’ Video

You’ve heard her on the radio, you’ve danced along to the song in your car, now check out the official music video from our local rising star, Bailey Bryan!

As PEOPLE put it: “Prepare to fall in love with country music’s newest leading lady”. We couldn’t have said it any better!

The video, which is one of the first in the industry to be shot vertically, takes the format of a series of social media posts.

“I knew I wanted to incorporate social media and capture the fun feeling of the song in a way that my generation would understand,” Bryan said. “We’re all on our phones constantly, and social media is the way my friends and peers express themselves.”

18-year-old Bailey, who grew up in Sequim, WA, used her first single’s lyrics to encourage fans to love their flaws because those are what make you who you are.

And the song has a very personal meaning to Bryan who has scoliosis.

“I wrote ‘Own It’ when I was just 16 and at the time I’d just recovered from spinal fusion surgery,” Bryan explained.

“I have scoliosis and that was a really big transition phase in my life. At 16, you’re already trying to become more comfortable with yourself, and on top of that, I had a major surgery and a really long recovery.

“‘Own It’ was what I needed to hear. I walked into this cowrite with a list of things about myself — funny things, things I like about myself, things that are awkward — and the things I list in the verses were the ones on my list. No matter what it means, if at the end of the day you can look in the mirror and acknowledge all the things who make you who you are, that’s the way I want to live.”