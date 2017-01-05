Snoop Dogg Gifts Willie Nelson Hilarious Christmas Sweater

Not sure if you’d call this an ugly sweater or not, but it is definitely perfect for Willie Nelson!

The friendship between Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg is the stuff of legends, and each year, the two buddies keep adding to their smoke-friendly tale and this holiday season was no exception.

For Christmas, Snoop gifted Nelson with a marijuana-themed Christmas sweater, and Nelson was only too happy to share a photo online.

Standing in his kitchen, Nelson sported a red sweater with a marijuana leaf decorated like a Christmas tree. “Smoke Weed Everyday” it read.

Thank you @SnoopDogg for the Christmas Sweater pic.twitter.com/jzaw7pkQEe — Willie Nelson (@willienelson) January 4, 2017

Besides bonding over marijuana, both Nelson and Snoop have gotten in on the weed game with personalized strands, lifestyle websites and more.