Snoop Dogg Gifts Willie Nelson Hilarious Christmas Sweater

January 5, 2017 6:52 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Christmas, gift, holidays, present, Snoop Dog, willie nelson

Not sure if you’d call this an ugly sweater or not, but it is definitely perfect for Willie Nelson!

The friendship between Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg is the stuff of legends, and each year, the two buddies keep adding to their smoke-friendly tale and this holiday season was no exception.

For Christmas, Snoop gifted Nelson with a marijuana-themed Christmas sweater, and Nelson was only too happy to share a photo online.

Standing in his kitchen, Nelson sported a red sweater with a marijuana leaf decorated like a Christmas tree. “Smoke Weed Everyday” it read.

Besides bonding over marijuana, both Nelson and Snoop have gotten in on the weed game with personalized strands, lifestyle websites and more.

