Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 5th

1.

Three Marines will today become the first women to join an infantry unit. They’re headed to Camp Lejeune where they will serve as a rifleman, a machine gunner and a mortar Marine. The three graduated from the School of Infantry as part of the Corps’ research into gender integration. While women serving in the military have been in combat, they have until now been excluded from certain jobs. (Read more from Washington Times)

2.

Justin Bieber gave up his beloved dog, Todd, to one of his dancers — and now the puppy needs life-saving surgery. Dancer C.J. Salvador adopted the dog from Justin this year, after Justin admitted that he couldn’t care for him due to his hectic work schedule. At a recent check-up, Salvador discovered that 7-month-old Todd suffers from severe hip dysplacia, which will rob him of his ability to walk by the time he turns one. Veterinarians can save Todd, but the surgery is expensive, so C.J. started a GoFundMe to raise money for the operation. In light of the news, Justin has been facing a backlash for abandoning the sick dog, but C.J. says that’s not the case because he wasn’t aware of the health issues. Now, with the help of 90 donors (including Jayden Smith) the operation has been fully funded and Todd will be able to get the help he needs. However, Justin was surprisingly NOT one of the donors. (Read more from Daily Mail)

3.

“Nashville” is back. Season Five will premiere on CMT tonight at 9 p.m. ET. The episode will be available on Hulu the following day. After being picked up by CMT, it was revealed that the show has nearly all new writers and will forego the “that would never happen stuff” in the storylines. More room will also be made for original music. CMT has also planned a Nashville after show, Nashchat. The digital after show will air live from an actual living room in Nashville and and will feature cast and crew interviews, original music and fan recaps of the latest episode. The show is set to air directly after each new episode of the series on Facebook Live via CMT’s Facebook page. The first episode of Nashchat premieres tonight at 11 p.m. and will feature series regular Chris Carmack, who plays Will Lexington. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

4.

Was the video of 2-year-old rescuing twin a FAKE? Earlier this week, harrowing nanny-cam footage of a 2-year-old rescuing a twin brother who’d gotten pinned underneath a fallen dresser went viral, garnering millions of views on YouTube and Facebook. But now some skeptics are wondering whether the video was a hoax, a notion the boys’ father dismissed in an interview with CNN. Still, The New York Post lays out the following reasons for why some folks think the video is suspect:

An empty dresser: There are no clothes or items in any of the dresser’s eight drawers.

The nanny-cam’s direction: The camera is trained on the dresser instead of the boy’s bed.

No parental watch: Some thought it was suspicious that neither of the parents heard the dresser fall or the kids yelling.

The father’s connection: Ricky Shoff works for Vivint Smart Home, the company that sells the nanny-cam that captured the incident.