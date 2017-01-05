Sam Hunt’s Future Sister-In-Law Posts Pic Congratulating The Couple

January 5, 2017 7:27 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Christmas, Drinkin' Too Much, engagement, Family, Montevallo, New Years, Sam Hunt

Avert your eyes if you’re still trying to recover from the news that one of the hottest bachelors in country music is no longer available.

Single ladies may still be sad about the news that Sam Hunt popped the question, but many fans (and family members) are sending their ‘Congratulations’ to the couple over the happy news!

Hannah’s sister, Rebekah, posted a photo of Sam and Hannah, expressing her happiness for the couple and promoting Sam’s new single, “Drinking Too Much”.

This has been a long time coming: Sam Hunt’s hit album, Montevallo, was named after Hannah Lee’s hometown, and many of the songs on the album are about their relationship.

Now, things have worked out for the better because the couple is BACK ON and he made it official when they got engaged over the holidays.

So happy for my sister and Sam. ❤ Go check out his amazing new song. (Link in bio)

A photo posted by rebekah (fowler) miller (@bekslee) on

