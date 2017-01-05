Keep Losing Weight in 2017 with Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Do you LOVE pizza? Me too!!!

But pizza does not love my hips and thighs like I think it should! Grrrrr…

I discovered Cauliflower Crust Pizza while doing the South Beach Diet Phase 1! This is the low carb diet where you cut out all flour, sugar, rice, breads, pasta, basically anything that tastes good! This meal plan works for losing weight fast! Plus…

You can eat pizza on South Beach Phase 1! Let me repeat… YOU CAN EAT PIZZA ON SOUTH BEACH PHASE 1!

My fiance’s face lit up when I told him I was making him fresh pizza! It is one of our favorite food groups! Pizza makes just about anything better!

After eating this South Beach Phase 1 friendly and gluten free pizza, my fiance remarked that if he didn’t know this wasn’t real pizza dough he would’ve been fooled! That is a ringing endorsement from someone who spent his college years working at a pizza shop!

Just make sure you give yourself a little extra time. Making the dough takes patience and a good clean up crew!

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

1 head cauliflower

1 egg

1/2 cup goat cheese

1 tbsp. oregano

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

Pizza Toppings (Use what YOU love)

1 cup pizza sauce or more to cover your dough

1 cup low fat mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup chopped green peppers

12 slices of pepperoni

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Fill a large pot half full of water and bring to a boil. Remove the core and stems from the cauliflower. Only use the florets. Working in batches grind cauliflower in food processor into what looks like rice. Then boil cauliflower in salted water for 4 minutes. Strain into a colander.

Make sure to do this following step to ensure CRISPY CRUST…

Put the cauliflower in a dish towel and ring out the excess moisture. It will look like THIS when you’re done!

3. In a large bowl mix cauliflower, egg, cheese, and spices. Then on a parchment lined sheet pan form your dough building height around the edges to give it a “crust” type look.

4. Bake crust 40-45 minutes or until crust turns a beautiful brown color. My crust here needed to bake longer. You want it to be much more brown.

Like this…

5. Once it’s browned remove and add your favorite toppings. Start with the pizza sauce. Then add a small amount of cheese.

DO NOT ADD TOO MANY TOPPINGS.

This is not regular crust and will not hold up to the weight of too many toppings. After adding the pepperoni and bell peppers add a small layer of cheese.

6. Place under broiler for up to 5 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly!

It’s Pizza Time!!! Nom nom nom-a-licious-ness! You can make double the amount for the crust and freeze it for next time!

It’s a delicious alternative to a devilish temptress! Make this pizza and see if you can fool your family!

