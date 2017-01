Hunter Hayes shared with fans on Twitter that he did an original song for the new movie, Monster Trucks.

“All For You” is the name of the song, AND he’s performing it on GMA today!!

Two BIG surprises:

1) I did an original song for the new movie, Monster Trucks, called “All For You”

2) I’m performing it on @GMA Thurs! pic.twitter.com/GWRgphYyF9 — Hunter Hayes (@HunterHayes) January 4, 2017

