Connie Britton Says She Won’t Make Early ‘Nashville’ Exit

January 5, 2017 8:41 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: CMT, Connie Britton, Ellen Degeneres, nashville, show, TV

Break out the champagne Nashies…Rayna James isn’t going anywhere!

Now that Nashville is back on the air at CMT after it was canceled by ABC last year, star Connie Britton revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Ellen that she won’t be leaving the series anytime soon.

“I’m in for the duration,” Britton said in response to rumors that she wouldn’t stick around for the show’s entire season.

“It’s an exciting new season because we have new show-runners, so we have new writers and the stories, I think, are gonna be really–it’s gonna get us back to what Nashville is about.”

Nashville‘s two-hour season premiere airs tonight on CMT at 9 p.m. ET.

