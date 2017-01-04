WATCH: Puppy Bowl 2017 Adds Three Special-Needs Star Players

Animal Planet has revealed the lineup for its 2017 Puppy Bowl, which includes three adorable special-needs dogs sure to melt your football-loving heart.

The players include a hearing impaired dog named Doobert, a three-legged pooch named Lucky, and a fluffy, nap-loving puppy Winston who is sight and hearing impaired.

This Super Bowl Sunday, three disabled dogs will compete in @AnimalPlanet's annual Puppy Bowl. https://t.co/yKz3TFL6t1 pic.twitter.com/YUCjqafC4Y — USA TODAY Sports (@USATODAYsports) January 3, 2017

Puppy Bowl XIII features the biggest representation of disabled dogs ever with 78 total puppies “competing” representing 34 rescue organizations and 22 states according to USA Today.

The goal (no pun intended) is to find adopting, loving homes & families for all the Puppy Bowl players before the special’s February airing.

The 13th annual Puppy Bowl was previously taped back in October and it will air on February 5, a.k.a. Super Bowl Sunday.