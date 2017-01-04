Thomas Rhett’s Shares New Down Home Video for “American Spirit”

Thomas Rhett is showing his “American Spirit” and all the things he loves most in his new video. You can see his wife Lauren riding on the front of his 4-wheeler in the video and other places too. These two are the most adorable couple ever!

“‘American Spirit’ is one of my favorite songs to sit down and play on an acoustic guitar,” TR said to Sounds of Nashville. “So, I knew I wanted to make a video for it…just to share with our fans. I knew I wanted it to be simple and something that would pull on the heartstrings and I think it’s the perfect blend of that.”

As it stands right now, Seattle is not one of the stops for his 2017 Hometown Tour with Kelsea Ballerini. But we are crossing our fingers and holding out hope TR will extend the tour and come see us! Pretty please TR?!🙂