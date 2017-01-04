Thomas Rhett’s Shares New Down Home Video for “American Spirit”

January 4, 2017 7:34 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: american spirit, Thomas Rhett

Thomas Rhett is showing his “American Spirit” and all the things he loves most in his new video. You can see his wife Lauren riding on the front of his 4-wheeler in the video and other places too. These two are the most adorable couple ever!

“‘American Spirit’ is one of my favorite songs to sit down and play on an acoustic guitar,” TR said to Sounds of Nashville. “So, I knew I wanted to make a video for it…just to share with our fans. I knew I wanted it to be simple and something that would pull on the heartstrings and I think it’s the perfect blend of that.”

As it stands right now, Seattle is not one of the stops for his 2017 Hometown Tour with Kelsea Ballerini. But we are crossing our fingers and holding out hope TR will extend the tour and come see us! Pretty please TR?!🙂

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live