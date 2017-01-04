Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 4th

1.

A 2-year-old pushed a fallen dresser off his twin brother. Ricky and Kayli Shoff of Utah woke up Thursday and looked at their baby monitor to see their 2-year-old twin sons, Brock and Bowdy, playing on a dresser that had fallen face-down in their room. The parents reviewed the footage and saw how the dresser fell. A video Kayli posted to YouTube shows the boys climbing on the dresser when it falls and lands on Brock. “Bowdy just came around and assess the situation thinking, ‘I needed to help my twin brother. What do I do here?’ He tried to lift it at first, then he pushed with all of his might and pushed [the dresser] off his brother,” Ricky said. “I really believe in a twin bond. You always hear that and I believe these two have it.” He and his wife wanted to use the video to encourage parents to bolt dressers and other furniture to the walls. (Read more from TIME)

2.

Carrie Fisher’s family will gather for a private memorial planned for Thursday, but there may be a public celebration down the road. Fisher’s brother, Todd, revealed on Friday that he was planning a joint funeral for both Fisher and their mother, Debbie Reynolds, who died just one day apart. The iconic actresses will be buried next to each other at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles. Fisher died at age 60 last week, less than a week after going into cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles. A day later, Reynolds died from a suspected stroke at 84 years old. “She just left to be with Carrie,” Todd said, adding that from his point of view, his mother’s death was “destiny” because she “didn’t want to leave Carrie and did not want her to be alone.” (Read more from USA Today)

3.

It’s a prestigious list, and Kelsea Ballerini and Maddie & Tae are on it. They are the only two country acts to be included on the Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list. Ballerini, who is 23, was a musical stand out in 2016. She not only earned three consecutive Number One songs, but also earned nominations at the CMA Awards, ACM Awards and the upcoming Grammys. Maddie & Tae have found success with their singles “Girl In A Country Song,” “Fly” and “Shut Up and Fish.” They’re currently being featured in Bloomingdale’s with their collection for the store’s AQUA line, and recently took home two Radio Disney Awards. (Read more from Wide Open Country)

4.

There’s at least one Mandy Moore superfan out there who took the title of her hit “I Wanna Be With You” a little too seriously. “My friend’s friend bought an apartment in Queens and there was a Mandy Moore mosaic in the shower,” Twitter user Peter W. Kaplan tweeted on Monday alongside a picture of the tiled artwork. Kaplan also shared parts of a text conversation proving the portrait was based on a photo Moore posed for as a teen while wearing a yellow bikini top, gold chains and a yellow sarong. Meanwhile, Moore herself commented on the shower artwork by tweeting, “It’s equal parts flattering and terrifying??” (Read more from NY Mag)