‘Nashville’ Stars Thank The “Nashies” For Saving Show

January 4, 2017 7:02 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Charles Esten, Clare Bowen, CMT, nashville

Nashville actress Clare Bowen credits the show’s fans for saving the musical drama.

“The Nashies just exploded,” Bowen told Taste Of Country after a campaign to save the show erupted when ABC canceled the series last year.

“They couldn’t quiet them down because we–and this is the greatest gift that you get to give an audience as a storyteller–get to tell stories that make people feel something, might give them a way to express themselves that they haven’t had the words for previously.”

“I have such gratitude for the Nashies, to really scream out like that and call for us back. And CMT has been wonderful and saying that it’s a huge part of why they were able to pick us up, because we have this following,” Bowen praises. “So that uproar that they caused, it’s one of those things that you think, ‘Wow, imagine if that happened,’ and then it did. And I can’t say thank you enough to them.”

Bowen stars as Scarlett O’Connor in the series, which premieres on CMT on Thursday at 9PM EST.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live