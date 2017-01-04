‘Nashville’ Stars Thank The “Nashies” For Saving Show

Nashville actress Clare Bowen credits the show’s fans for saving the musical drama.

“The Nashies just exploded,” Bowen told Taste Of Country after a campaign to save the show erupted when ABC canceled the series last year.

“They couldn’t quiet them down because we–and this is the greatest gift that you get to give an audience as a storyteller–get to tell stories that make people feel something, might give them a way to express themselves that they haven’t had the words for previously.”

“I have such gratitude for the Nashies, to really scream out like that and call for us back. And CMT has been wonderful and saying that it’s a huge part of why they were able to pick us up, because we have this following,” Bowen praises. “So that uproar that they caused, it’s one of those things that you think, ‘Wow, imagine if that happened,’ and then it did. And I can’t say thank you enough to them.”

Bowen stars as Scarlett O’Connor in the series, which premieres on CMT on Thursday at 9PM EST.