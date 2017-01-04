Kick Off 2017 with Miracle Fat Burner Stuffed Cabbage Soup

This soup is a MIRACLE FAT BURNER! No seriously, eat this and you will lose weight! Do it for a couple of days and you’ll be down 3-5 pounds. It’s a great kick starter for someone who wants to get back on track eating healthy!

After the holidays each year, I’m always a little extra fluffy. On New Year’s Day my husband and I always begin the year by cutting out all carbs, sugar, and alcohol for at least two weeks. By then we have reset our glycemic index and don’t crave all the cookies, Cheetos, and for me Totino’s Frozen Party Pizzas!! OMG, I love those things.

We kick off our cleanse by making a big pot of my “Miracle Fat Burning Cabbage Soup”. There’s so many yummy, good-for-you veggies in this soup. If you like cabbage, you’re going to love this. And if you don’t, I think you will still really enjoy it. It doesn’t have that funky smell cabbage can have. It’s more of a beef and tomato based soup. The cabbage is only there for the crunch factor. Which is one of the reason I REALLY love this soup.

Also it’s an “Eat TWO bowls and NOT feel guilty” kinda meal!

*****To lose the weight, this is the only thing you eat for at least 2 -3 days!******* That means no cookies, no sodas, no pasta, no alcohol. No cheating!

Miracle Fat Burner- Stuffed Cabbage Soup

2 lbs. fat free ground turkey

1 head cabbage

1 onion

4 carrot stalks

4 ribs celery

4 cloves garlic

2 boxes of low sodium beef stock (love to get organic if they have it too)

1 28 oz. can whole tomatoes

1/2 small can of tomato paste

4-5 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 bunch of parsley

2 bay leaves

1 package of Italian seasoning (next to Taco/Chili seasonings in grocery)

1 package of Lipton Onion soup mix

1. In a large soup pot, brown the ground beef. Then remove with a slotted spoon and set aside. In same pot, saute roughly chopped onion, carrot, and celery. DO NOT SALT. You can open the Italian seasonings packet and use some of this to season as you go. Add the garlic and let saute for about a minute. Add the fresh thyme and bay leaves. Add the tomato paste and stir until it incorporates with all of the vegetables.

2. Add beef stock and deglaze the pot scraping up all the beefy bits from the bottom of the pan. Add the ground beef back to the pot, then the whole tomatoes and both seasoning packets (Italian and onion soup mix).

3. Finally add the thinly sliced cabbage. And turn up the heat on the soup pot to medium high and let the soup come to a boil. Then turn the heat down and let the soup simmer for 10 – 15 minutes.

4. At the very end, chop the parsley and add to the pot.

