LISTEN: The Hot New Song From Cole Swindell Ft. Dierks Bentley, ‘Flatliner’

We’ve been so excited about this song ever since Cole Swindell released his current album, “You Should Be Here”!

Swindell told Country Countdown USA that he actually wrote the upbeat, rocking song “Flatliner” four years ago for Dierks, but never heard from him about it!

“I don’t know if he heard it or didn’t like it, but a year or so ago, I was texting with him and sent it to him, and he loved it. We talked about it for a while, and sure enough, we got to do it, and it’s gonna be awesome,” Swindell explained.

Swindell will join Bentley on the road for his What the Hell Tour, so fans will hopefully get to see the duo team up for the song live!