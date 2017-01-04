Kelsea Ballerini, Maddie and Tae Make “Top 30 Under 30” List

January 4, 2017 8:15 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: fly, Forbes, Girl in a Country Song, Grammys, Kelsea Ballerini, Maddie And Tae

It’s a prestigious list, and Kelsea Ballerini and Maddie & Tae are on it.

They are the only two country acts to be included on the Forbes’ “30 Under 30” list.

Ballerini, who is 23, was a musical stand out in 2016.  She not only earned three consecutive #1 songs, but also earned nominations at the CMA Awards, ACM Awards and the upcoming Grammys.

Maddie & Tae have found success with their singles “Girl In A Country Song,” “Fly” and “Shut Up and Fish.”

They’re currently being featured in Bloomingdale’s with their collection for the store’s AQUA line, and recently took home two Radio Disney Awards.

You can view the full list here.

