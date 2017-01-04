Carrie Underwood Shares Video Of Her Dog In Physical Therapy

Carrie Underwood’s husband might not be a stranger to physical therapy to recover from his injuries. He is a hockey player after all.

But it’s not Mike Fisher or Carrie going through the physical treatment, it’s her dog, Ace.

This week, Underwood shared a video of Ace on an underwater treadmill as part of his treatment for a herniated disc.

Carrie wrote “Right before Christmas, my little Ace suffered a herniated disk. He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side…his left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go…he’s taking his physical therapy like a champ! And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!”

Get better soon little Ace! You’re doing a great job!

