Carrie Underwood Shares Video Of Her Dog In Physical Therapy

January 4, 2017
Carrie Underwood’s husband might not be a stranger to physical therapy to recover from his injuries. He is a hockey player after all.

But it’s not Mike Fisher or Carrie going through the physical treatment, it’s her dog, Ace.

This week, Underwood shared a video of Ace on an underwater treadmill as part of his treatment for a herniated disc.

Carrie wrote “Right before Christmas, my little Ace suffered a herniated disk. He was completely paralyzed in his back end for a couple of days and, with rest, soon got mobility back in his right side…his left side is slowly getting better but we have a long way to go…he’s taking his physical therapy like a champ! And, of course, this is too adorable not to post!”

Get better soon little Ace! You’re doing a great job!

You might also remember Ace from his adorable cover of Redbook Magazine…

❤️️❤️️❤️️ Ace looks so handsome on the cover of @redbookmag !!!

A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

