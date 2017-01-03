William Michael Morgan Pops The Question To Runaway June Singer

Add William Michael Morgan and Jennifer Wayne from Runaway June to the list of country stars officially off the market.

Morgan and Wayne announced their engagement just before New Years according to Taste Of Country.

Jennifer Wayne first teased fans about a big celebration when she posted a picture of a bottle of champagne and a bottle of wine on Wednesday (Dec. 28).

She followed that with another picture on Friday morning (Dec. 30) of the two with the caption, “My heart.”

A few hours later, she completed the announcement by posting a picture of her clasped hands, showing off her engagement ring with the caption, “It’s you and me … Forever🙂,” tagging Morgan again.

Their engagement caps off a year-end spree of engagements in country music. Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini both got engaged over Christmas, and Sam Hunt reportedly got engaged over the holidays as well.