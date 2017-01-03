WATCH: Lionel Richie Joins Luke Bryan in Las Vegas

Luke Bryan rang in the new year a little early with one of his biggest musical heroes.

While in Las Vegas performing on December 30th Lionel Richie crashed the stage which had fans (and Luke) beyond excited.

Richie told the crowd, “Every time I get a notice, they say Luke is at one of … his shows doing one of my songs. So I thought tonight I would come out and sing a song with him, alright?” Richie then went into the 1981 Commodores hit “Oh No” as Luke joined in.

This was just the latest collaboration by the pair, whose performances together go back to the CMT Artists of the Year event in 2013 according to Rolling Stone Country.