WATCH: Lionel Richie Joins Luke Bryan in Las Vegas

January 3, 2017 11:55 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: las vegas, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, New Years

Luke Bryan rang in the new year a little early with one of his biggest musical heroes.

While in Las Vegas performing on December 30th Lionel Richie crashed the stage which had fans (and Luke) beyond excited.

Richie told the crowd, “Every time I get a notice, they say Luke is at one of … his shows doing one of my songs. So I thought tonight I would come out and sing a song with him, alright?” Richie then went into the 1981 Commodores hit “Oh No” as Luke joined in.

This was just the latest collaboration by the pair, whose performances together go back to the CMT Artists of the Year event in 2013 according to Rolling Stone Country.

 

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live