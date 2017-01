Gwen Stefani’s kids clearly had a good time while hanging out at Blake Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch.

Gwen shared a video showing Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 2, having some holiday fun with Blake.

familyyyyy πŸ˜­πŸ’–πŸ’•πŸŒ»β€ #gwenstefani #blakeshelton #familygoals #maroon5 #zumarossdale #kingstonrossdale A video posted by ems (@gwen.vogue) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:22pm PST

hahaha my favs πŸ’™ #happynewyear #shefani A photo posted by ems (@gwen.vogue) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:19pm PST

Family πŸ˜­πŸ’•πŸ’• #GwenStefani #BlakeShelton A photo posted by ems (@gwen.vogue) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:44am PST

Happy New Years gx pic.twitter.com/E9PA6KQMAc — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) January 1, 2017

At some point, apparently there was also a massive bonfire involved.