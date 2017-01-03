Top 10 Best Reactions to Sam Hunt’s Engagement on Twitter

Congratulations to Sam Hunt on his New Year’s engagement to long time on again off again girlfriend Hannah. But we admit it, we wept a little hearing the news. If you had a similar reaction, you are not alone. Twitter is weeping too.

Over 10 people have already tagged me in the fact that Sam hunt is engaged…. I GET IT MY DREAMS ARE SHATTERED THANKS 😭😭 — laur (@laurbenson4) January 3, 2017

Sam Hunt is reportedly engaged… and just like that, 2017 has turned out to be the worst year of my life. 💔💔💔 💔💔 — amanda meyer (@manda217) January 2, 2017

Sam Hunt is engaged and you expect me to be a functioning human being today? #mourning — Kate (@katesss11) January 3, 2017

Just when I thought 2017 was gonna be great, Sam Hunt goes and gets engaged. pic.twitter.com/PUvm9s3bIl — Taylor Beck (@taylornbeck7) January 3, 2017

Woke up to Sam Hunt being engaged. So basically it's the end of life as we know it #ThatCouldBeUsButYouPlayinSam — Chandler Griffin (@chandlergriffin) January 3, 2017

So Sam Hunt is engaged to a Hannah Lee. I'm Hannah Leigh, and this is the closest I'll ever come to marrying Sam Hunt — Hannah Rubow (@hannah_rubow) January 3, 2017

