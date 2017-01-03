Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-January 3rd

1.

Sam Hunt is officially off the market. The singer’s rep confirmed to People magazine that Hunt recently popped the question to girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler. “Sam and Hannah are engaged,” a rep for Hunt said in a statement. Although no details about the engagement or upcoming wedding were provided, Sam has said in the past that Fowler was his inspiration for his debut album Montevello. And in a new song called Drinkin’ Too Much that he surprised fans with this weekend, Sam apologized to Hannah for the craziness that is their life now. Near the end of the song, Hunt even calls Fowler out by name: “You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you / Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.”

That wasn’t the only engagement this weekend…

William Michael Morgan is ALSO getting hitched. He and Runaway June singer Jennifer Wayne are engaged. She teased the news on Twitter last week with a picture of a bottle of champagne and a bottle of wine. The caption read, “It’s this kind of night.” She later posted another picture of her and Morgan with the caption, “My heart.” A third post showed a picture of her hand clasped in Morgan’s, showing off her engagement ring. The caption read, “It’s you and me…forever.” (Read more from Taste Of Country)

2.

Mariah Carey‘s team claims her disastrous live performance on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve this weekend was the result of sabotage by Dick Clark Productions. “Once things went wrong, they took the decision to keep rolling and make her look like a train wreck for the ratings,” Carey’s manager Stella Bulochnikov told Page Six. On Monday, a Dick Clark Productions spokesperson denied the company “would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.” A DCP source also told TMZ that Carey didn’t do a soundcheck that day–an allegation Carey’s team disputed by producing photos of the diva with her dancers testing out the system. (Read more from USA Today)

3.

The daughter of “Star Wars” actress Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of Debbie Reynolds broke her silence to thank everyone for their support after losing both within a day of each other. 24-year-old actress Billie Lourd (who currently stars on Scream Queens) used Instagram to post an old photo of herself as a child with Fisher and Reynolds. In her post, Lourd wrote “Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my own and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me.” Debbie Reynolds’ son and Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, says he’s planning a joint funeral for his mother and sister. There’s no word on when that funeral will take place. (Read more from Variety)

4.

An Arizona couple had a memorable weekend when they welcomed twin boys born in different years. CBS Arizona reports that Holly Shay went into labor on New Year’s Eve and gave birth to her sons at the Banner Thunderbird Medical Center in Glendale, Arizona. But while Sawyer Matthew Shay made his debut at 11:51 p.m. on December 31, 2016, his brother Everett Jackson Shay didn’t appear until 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2017. Meanwhile, Utah couple Huyen Nguyen and Nick Criddle experienced a similar situation when their identical twin boys James and Matthew arrived at 11:59 p.m. and 12:01 a.m., respectively. While the Shay babies were born naturally, Nguyen and Criddle’s bundles of joy came via C-section.