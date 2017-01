Seems like suddenly everyone in country music (or just in general!) is getting engaged or married but Lee Brice already did both of those… But the big news for Lee is that he and his wife are having a baby! It’ll be their third! Congratulations!

Thank you @people for sharing our news! We're blessed beyond measure for our two boys. So excited to be expecting a third into our family… https://t.co/IsPeG4HPyK — Lee Brice (@leebrice) January 3, 2017