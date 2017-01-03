Kenny Chesney To Appear On The Big Screen This Week

January 3, 2017 6:54 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Kenny Chesney, movie, Theater, Bobby Bowden

Kenny Chesney is a self-professed football junkie, and now he’s taking his love of the game to the big screen.

Kenny is set to hit movie theaters around the country on January 8th when a new documentary about legendary football coach Bobby Bowden, the winningest coach in college football history, makes its debut.

The Bowden Dynasty: A Story of Faith, Family and Football will explore the life and career of Bobby, who led Florida State to two National Championships in 1994 and 2000.

The all-star cast includes Kenny, Burt Reynolds, Deion Sanders, Nick Saban, Jimmy Johnson and more.

“Bobby was a bigger-than-life figure to me,” Kenny says in the movie’s trailer.

The feature documentary will appear in select theaters nationwide only on Sunday, Jan. 8.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live