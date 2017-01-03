Kenny Chesney To Appear On The Big Screen This Week

Kenny Chesney is a self-professed football junkie, and now he’s taking his love of the game to the big screen.

Kenny is set to hit movie theaters around the country on January 8th when a new documentary about legendary football coach Bobby Bowden, the winningest coach in college football history, makes its debut.

The Bowden Dynasty: A Story of Faith, Family and Football will explore the life and career of Bobby, who led Florida State to two National Championships in 1994 and 2000.

The all-star cast includes Kenny, Burt Reynolds, Deion Sanders, Nick Saban, Jimmy Johnson and more.

“Bobby was a bigger-than-life figure to me,” Kenny says in the movie’s trailer.

The feature documentary will appear in select theaters nationwide only on Sunday, Jan. 8.