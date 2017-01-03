Keith Urban Rings in the New Year Honoring Artists We Lost in 2016

January 3, 2017 7:40 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Keith Urban, nashville new years eve, tribute to artists lost in 2016

Keith Urban helped Nashville ring in the New Year performing at their annual Music Note Drop on New Year’s Eve. Ever the consummate fan of others, Keith Urban took time in his show to honor the artists we lost in 2016. Sadly the list is way too long.

“2016 has been a crazy year for extreme highs and extreme lows, spiritually, emotionally, and I want to take just a second to give my thanks to a few of the artists that we lost in 2016 and that have left an incredible mark on music,” Urban said from stage during his set at the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Years Eve in Nashville event. “By no means this is everybody, but I put this medley together.

Keith Urban started his medley with the opening chords and chorus of George Michael‘s “Careless Whisper,” then moved seamlessly into a bit of Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah,” as the audience sang along. Snippets of the Eagles‘ “Take It Easy” (honoring the group’s Glenn Frey), David Bowie‘s “Heroes” and Merle Haggard‘s “Mama Tried” came next, before Urban ended with Prince‘s “Purple Rain.”

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live