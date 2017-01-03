Keith Urban Rings in the New Year Honoring Artists We Lost in 2016

Keith Urban helped Nashville ring in the New Year performing at their annual Music Note Drop on New Year’s Eve. Ever the consummate fan of others, Keith Urban took time in his show to honor the artists we lost in 2016. Sadly the list is way too long.

“2016 has been a crazy year for extreme highs and extreme lows, spiritually, emotionally, and I want to take just a second to give my thanks to a few of the artists that we lost in 2016 and that have left an incredible mark on music,” Urban said from stage during his set at the Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Years Eve in Nashville event. “By no means this is everybody, but I put this medley together.”

Keith Urban started his medley with the opening chords and chorus of George Michael‘s “Careless Whisper,” then moved seamlessly into a bit of Leonard Cohen‘s “Hallelujah,” as the audience sang along. Snippets of the Eagles‘ “Take It Easy” (honoring the group’s Glenn Frey), David Bowie‘s “Heroes” and Merle Haggard‘s “Mama Tried” came next, before Urban ended with Prince‘s “Purple Rain.”