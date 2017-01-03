It’s Official…Sam Hunt Is Engaged

Bad news for all the single ladies hoping to nab Sam Hunt: A representative for the “House Party” crooner has confirmed to People that he is engaged to his on-again lady love Hannah Lee Fowler.

“Sam and Hannah are engaged,” a rep for Hunt confirms.

Though he’s remained tight-lipped about his relationship with Fowler (who inspired his debut album, Montevallo, which was named after her hometown), Hunt hasn’t shied away from sharing photos on social media of his future bride over the last few months.

The couple have been busy traveling in recent months. Last week, the country singer shared snaps from their trip in Israel. In September, he and Fowler spent time on vacation in Hawaii.

In the lyrics to his new single “Drinkin’ Too Much,” which he surprise-released on New Year’s Eve, Hunt even apologized to his now-fiancée for bringing her into the spotlight.

“I’m sorry people know your name now and strangers hit you up on social media / I’m sorry you can’t listen to the radio / I know you want your privacy,” he sings in the track.

Hunt also name-checks Fowler toward the end of the song, noting, “You changed your number and moved and this is the only way I can reach you / Hannah Lee, I’m on my way to you.”