Get YOUR Tickets To See Eric Church With This Weekend !

Did you know that Eric Church’s show, at the Tacoma Dome on March 18th, will be ALL ERIC ALL NIGHT? That’s right, no opening act… but 2 full sets from the Chief should make up for that!

And thanks to this weekends #FreeAt15After YOU can be there for FREE! All you have to do is listen starting Friday at 7:15pm for the text keywords we’ll give away all weekend. When you hear one, text it to 54994 (or click HERE to enter the keyword online!) and we could be hooking you up on Monday! Remember, we’re giving you a new keyword every hour, so stay tuned in to 94.1 KMPS!

Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP to 54994 for help. Click HERE for official rules.