Garth, Darius, & Sheryl Crow Honor James Taylor at Kennedy Center Honors

January 3, 2017 7:32 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: Darius Rucker, garth brooks, James Taylor, Kennedy Center Honors, Sheryl Crow

It’s always to see President Obama and First Lady Michelle rocking out. The entire black tie audience was jamming when Garth Brooks took the stage to honor James Taylor at the Kennedy Center Honors.

Garth Brooks, Darius Rucker, and Sheryl Crow sang their own takes on some of the artist’s classic songs: Rucker performed pieces from Taylor’s 1970 hit “Sweet Baby James” and 1968’s “Carolina in My Mind,” the latter of which was one of the first recordings of Taylor’s career. Then, backed by Taylor’s own band, Crow took the stage to sing 1970’s “Fire and Rain,” with Taylor beaming throughout her performance.

Garth even got choked up while singing “Shower the People”.

“What a great artist,” Brooks says to Taste of Country of Taylor. “Why I got into music was James Taylor, so to see him be a real, down-to-Earth guy that’s unbelievably talented … then to hear him sing those lyrics of “What I’m Thankful For,” which is a song Ms. Yearwood and I got to write together, that was definitely a highlight of my recording life.

More from DeAnna Lee
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live